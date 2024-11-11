Assam: Miscreants fire at BJP MLA in Samaguri: Two BJP workers and a Congress worker injured

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a shocking incident, a gang of miscreants allegedly fired at MLA Jitu Goswami, BJP workers Ajay Kumar Singh, Majibur Rahman, and Asfak with illegal fire arms and pelted stones in the Muri Puthikhati area under Bhatiakhali Gram Panchayat last night when Suresh Bora and some BJP workers were busy with the election campaign. They were campaigning in favour of BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

MLA Jitu Goswami and BJP leader Suresh had a providential escape in the attack. However, BJP workers Ajay Singh, Asfak, and a Congress local worker identified as Imam Uddin sustained injuries, sources said, adding that both the injured BJP workers as well as the Congress worker were immediately admitted to a Nagaon-based hospital last night.

After the sensational incident, both the BJP and Congress submitted two separate complaints in connection with the incident against each other to the returning officer of the Samaguri Assembly constituency bye-election, Gunajit Kashyap, today. In lieu of the BJP, minister Bimal Borah, MLA Rupak Sarma, and others submitted the complaint against MP Rakibul Hussain and his son Tanzil Hussain, the Congress candidate for the Samaguri Assembly bye-election. The Congress party, led by MLA Sibamoni Bora and others, submitted the complaint against some BJP workers, sources added.

In the complaint, the BJP asserted that Rakibul Hussain, his son Tanzil Hussain, and other Congress workers, namely Ariful Islam, Ijajul Haque, Arafat Ali, and Ismail Hussain, allegedly violated the model code of conduct and tried to disturb communal harmony and also attempted to murder MLA Jitu Goswami and other BJP workers during the election campaign on Saturday night in the Muriputhi Kheti area under Bhatiakhali Gram Panchayat in the constituency by pelting stones and using fire arms as well as sharp weapons.

The BJP alleged in the complaint letter that Arafat Ali, Ariful Islam, Ijajul Haque, and Ismail Hussain were the ‘criminals, and various criminal cases were registered against them in various police stations’ in the district.

The BJP also mentioned in the complaint letter that through repeated massive criminal activities against BJP workers, supporters, and voters throughout the election campaign period in the entire constituency, Congress as well as MP Rakibul Hussain allegedly created a fear psychosis among the voters.

On the other hand, the Congress party also alleged that in the presence of MLA Jitu Goswami, Suresh Bora, and other BJP workers, some miscreants fired at a local Congress leader and incumbent AP member, Ismail Hussain, and to protect him, his son Imam Uddin sustained a bullet injury on one of his feet. The opposition Congress sought a free and fair byelection in the constituency and also demanded an impartial role of police administration in this regard.

