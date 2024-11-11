Assam: Samaguri tense; bye-poll campaign ends today

CM condemns attack on BJP MLA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The campaigning for the bye-poll in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the state will come to an end on 5 pm of Monday, but pre-poll violence has gripped Samaguri LAC. Last night, an attack was even launched against the Barhampur MLA and BJP workers.

On Sunday, a vehicle of Congress candidate for Samaguri, Tanzil Hussain, was damaged while he was campaigning for the bye-poll. Clashes between Congress and BJP workers erupted in the same LAC a few days ago, which has now become a matter of concern.

The emerging situation in Samaguri prompted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take to X to say, “I strongly condemn the attack on Hon’ble MLA Shri Jitu Goswami in Samaguri by @INCAssam supporters. This is the same Congress that proudly holds up the Constitution for the cameras, yet resorts to violence under cover of darkness to intimidate our karyakartas. The real question is, why has Congress stooped to such depths in this by-election? It’s not just fear of defeat but the desperation to hold on to their core vote bank that drives them to such extremes. Justice will be served, and we will not allow anyone to sabotage or undermine our democratic process.”

The situation in Samaguri has become such that an independent candidate, Musabbir Ali Ahmed, was found in a semi-conscious state on Sunday morning. Later, he was hospitalized. Upon gaining his senses, Ali alleged that he was attacked by Congress supporters.

In addition to Samaguri, the constituencies of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, and Behali are also headed for the bye-poll to be held on November 13. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Altogether 34 candidates are in the fray for the byepoll, with 8 in Dholai constituency, 3 in Sidli, 8 in Bongaigaon, 4 in Behali, and 11 in Samaguri.

The polling hours are from 7 am to 5 pm on November 13. The total electors in the five LACs are 9,12,025, of which 4,55,124 are male candidates, 4,56,882 are female candidates, and 19 are of the third gender. The total number of polling stations is 1,078.

The battle for Samaguri is mainly concentrated around the candidates Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (BJP) and Tanzil Hussain (Congress).

Also Read: Assam: Poll-Bound Samaguri Hit By Violence, Miscreants Fire At BJP Leader's Convoy