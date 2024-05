JAMUGURIHAT: Rekib Ali, a resident of Mansiri Balijan area of Khanamukh died on the spot while his speedy motorcycle bearing AS 12 AE 7089 hit a truck from the backside near the Chowkighat bridge here on Wednesday night which was heading towards Tezpur from Jamugurihat. Pillion rider Jeherul Islam was immediately sent to TMCH for medical treatment with the help of locals.

