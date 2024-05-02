Tezpur Cancer Centre commences Brachytherapy facility under Anaesthesia

Tezpur: Tezpur Cancer Centre (TCC), a unit of Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) under Government of Assam and the TATA Trusts, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on April 28, 2022. In the last two year, TCC completed 10171 radiotherapy sessions to 486 patients, 6080 chemotherapy, and did many CT/MRI scans/mammography. TCC has started world class Brachytherapy services on Tuesday, which is another major milestone in cancer care. The first Intracavitary Brachytherapy under general anesthesia was successfully done by Dr. Sanjeev K. Gupta (Senior Consultant & Head, Dept. of Clinical Oncology), Dr Anil Koiry (Anesthesiologist), Dr. Suhas V Navada (Associate Consultant) and team. Dr. Sanjib Hazarika (Medical Superintendent, TCC) congratulated Dr. Sanjeev K. Gupta & team on this occasion.

Brachytherapy, a form of internal radiation therapy, involves the insertion of a radioactive source near tumours to target and reduce their size. Approximately 80% of brachytherapy procedures focus on treating cervical cancer, with the remainder addressing cancers of the uterus, vagina, esophagus, head, neck, and breast, among others. However, in India, access to brachytherapy remains limited, predominantly available at select elite private institutions. The establishment of a Brachytherapy facility at TCC holds promise for cancer patients in Sonitpur district and nearby regions like Biswanath, Nagaon, Udalguri and certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

