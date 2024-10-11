Assam: Mising Delegates Visit Jiya Bharali to Promote Gam Appointment System and Preserve Ancestral Heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Both the eastern and western banks of the Jiya Bharali river are densely populated by the Mising community people maintaining communal harmony with other indigenous people of the area. The Mising people of the area have been living in this region since time immemorial period. These people have their ancestral roots in Gogamukh and the adjoining areas. An elite team of delegates of the Mising society from Gogamukh visited the Jiya Bharali area on Tuesday and interacted with the Mising people of Tinighariya, Rangajan, Rowmari, Bokagaon, Baligaon, Bordekorai Miri, Chotai etc. The team consisted of Sanjib Mili and Dinesh Patgiri, the central members of Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Padeswar Mili, central member of MMK, Rupam Narah, central member of Mising Jatiya Mahasabha, Ajit Payeng, former Anchalik Panchayat president besides writers and scholars of the community.

It is to be mentioned here that the system of ‘Gam’ (village head man) exists in Mising society. The Gam plays a pivotal role in solving various social and village level issues. The delegates after detailed discussion with the locals unanimously decided to initiate the Gam appointment system in every Mising villages of Jiya Bharali MAC (Mising Autonomous Council) area with an aim to continue their age-old tradition. They also decided to compile a history of their ancestors so that the young generation may not forget their forefathers. The locals also shared their pains and anguish with the delegates. The local residents of the areas welcomed the initiative of the conscious delegates.

It is further pertinent to mention here that the Mising dominated areas of the both banks of the river Jiya Bharali comes under Jiya Bharali Mising Autonomous Council administration.

