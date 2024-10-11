Morigaon Sewa Ashram Sri Sri Durga Puja Udjapan Samiti celebrates Maha Saptami

A Correspondent

Morigaon: Sewa Ashram Sri Sri Durga Puja Udjapan Samiti is celebrating Durga Puja with pomp and gaiety.

Like every year Morigaon Sewa Ashram Sri Sri Durga Puja Udjapan Samiti celebrated Goddess Durga’s Maha Saptami Puja with religious rituals at Sewa Ashram on Thursday.

The main priest of the Durga Puja committee performed the Maha Saptami Puja by offering prayer with religious rituals at the feet of Goddess Durga early morning.

After completing the Saptami Puja ,‘khidhiri Bhog’ was distributed among the devotees who came to pray.

The followers will perform a Midnight Prayer, known as "Ardha- Rati Puja," in honour of Goddess Durga, with the goal of banishing all negative energies from the planet for the coming year.

In 2024, the Morigaon Sewa Ashram Sri Sri Durga Puja Udjapan Samiti is celebrating Durga Puja for the 26th time, having formed a permanent committee in 1999. The four day long Durga Puja commenced from October 9 and will conclude on October 12. The secretary, Pulin Sarma, and the donors of the Durga Puja committee’s idol, Rituraj Goswami and Bipin Ch. Mahanta, together with acting president Manab Barthakur, have all urged people to pray to Goddess Durga for world peace.

