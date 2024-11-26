Assam: Mising Tribe’s Handloom Products Awarded GI Certification

GUWAHATI: The Geographical Indication (GI) certification for the handloom products of Assam’s Missing tribe was officially awarded to the “Institute of Handicraft Development” during a ceremony in New Delhi yesterday. This recognition seeks to celebrate and preserve the cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship of the Mising community.

The event showcased the presentation of GI certificates for a variety of industrial and traditional products from multiple states, including several distinctive items from Assam that were registered earlier this March.

This endeavor seeks to honor and preserve the distinctive cultural legacy and artistry linked to these products, improving their market presence and verifying their authenticity.