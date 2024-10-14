Assam: Missing Child's Dead Body Found Floating In Margherita River

MARGHERITA: In an unfortunate incident, the lifeless body of a minor child was found floating in the Buridehing River near Assam's Margherita on Monday.

The deceased child has been identified as 5-year-old Abhimanyu Chakraborty. He went missing since Friday morning during Durga Puja festivities.

A continuous search operation, lasting for four days, led to the discovery of his body from the river by a combined effort of the Margherita police and the Executive Magistrate.

The body has been sent to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the reason behind the tragic death.