Assam: Missing Child's Dead Body Found Floating In Margherita River

MARGHERITA: In an unfortunate incident, the lifeless body of a minor child was found floating in the Buridehing River near Assam's Margherita on Monday.
The deceased child has been identified as 5-year-old Abhimanyu Chakraborty. He went missing since Friday morning during Durga Puja festivities.
A continuous search operation, lasting for four days, led to the discovery of his body from the river by a combined effort of the Margherita police and the Executive Magistrate.
The body has been sent to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the reason behind the tragic death.
As per reports, Abhimanyu had suddenly disappeared from the residence of his grandfather Satyajit Bhattacharjee located in Lazum ward number 4 of Margherita.
Local residents have been left in a state of shock after hearing the news of his demise and have mourned the young boy's death.
