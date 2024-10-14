Assam: 108 Mrintunjay Services Attend to 843 Road Accidents This Durga Puja

Guwahati: A total of 843 road traffic accidents were reported during the six days including Durga Puja, across the state of Assam. This number was reported by the 108 Mrintunjay Services in the state.

This year, the Durga Puja festive season has seen a large number of road traffic accidents. According to a report published by the 108 Mrityunjai services, they attended to a total of 843 such cases in the state during the six days including Durga Puja this year.

On 8 October, 101 cases were recorded. On 9 October 103 cases took place across the state, on 10 October 127 cases were attended to while on 11 October a total of 191 cases were recorded. While 187 cases were reported on 12 October while 134 cases were recorded on 13 October. It can be noted that 13 October was declared a dry day in multiple districts in view of the emersion of idols.

The Sonitpur district saw the largest number of cases across the state with a total of 66 cases. Kamrup Metropolitan was next with 60 incidents, followed by Golaghat district with 57 incidents. Meanwhile, the South Salmara Mankachar distinct recorded the lowest of 2 incidents followed by Dima Hasao with 4 incidents in these six days.

This year’s figures however surpass the number of incidents that took place last year. Last year’s records showed a total of 769 cases during a duration of five days of the festival. On 20 October, 105 cases took place while 133 cases took place on the next day. 189 cases took place on 22 October, 176 on 23 October and a total of 166 cases took place on October 24.