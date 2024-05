A CORRESPONDENT

Gaurisagar: A 22-year-old girl who went missing from her home near Gaurisagar Namdang Silar Saku village under Joysagar Police Station in the Sivasagar district on May 19 was recovered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The disappearance of the girl created a panic situation in the greater Gaurisagar area.

Also Read: Assam: Search Underway for Missing Youth in Siang River While Fishing (sentinelassam.com)