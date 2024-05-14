Assam: Search Underway for Missing Youth in Siang River While Fishing

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunately distressing development a 30-year-old inhabitant of Berachapori in Berabengali, Bhuban Das vanished following a fishing trip. This trip was on the Siang River in Assam's Jonai. The event transpired on Monday evening. Bhuban embarked on a fishing journey with another villager by sailing on a small boat.

Statements from Bhuban's family brought up that the fishing expedition took tragic turn. It happened during the early hours of Tuesday. They suspect that Bhuban slipped and fell off the boat. This was when they were journeying back from their expedition. His disappearance's circumstances have raised concerns. These affect locals and authorities alike.

Upon hearing about the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jonai Police swiftly mobilized. That was their response to the scene. They understood the urgency of the situation. This led to prompt initiation of extensive search operations. These operations were along the Siang River they aimed to locate missing youth.

The people of Berabengali village remain in the grip of anxiety. This is as Bhuban Das's disappearance efforts intensify. Family members and friends have come together with the rescue teams. The concerned villagers are also a part of this collective force. They are combing through the riverbanks and surrounding areas. They all share a determined bid to bring Bhuban home safely.

The search operations although rigorous, face challenges. These challenges are posed by the river's currents and terrain. Nonetheless the collective resolve of the rescue teams is immense. From the community, there is unwavering support. These two factors serve as driving forces in the efforts to reunite Bhuban with his loved ones.

As the search continues appeals are made. These are aimed to the public. The goal is to provide any information or assistance that may aid in finding Bhuban Das. The authorities maintain their commitment. They strive to exhaust every avenue for the safe return of the missing youth.

Unfortunately, this incident highlights risks. These are risks inherent in activities like fishing. This is even more so in bodies of water with unpredictable currents. The incident is a sobering reminder of the importance of safety. Precautions and vigilance must be maintained when engaging in these pursuits.