Orang: Police Probe Recovery of Unidentified Man’s Body in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Orang police have launched an investigation after recovering the body of an unidentified man from Fotashimolu under Orang police station in Udalguri district on Wednesday, while appealing to the public to assist in identifying the deceased.

According to police, the body was discovered in a jute field belonging to one Amar Chetri near Fotashimolu Centre during a search operation led by Sub-Inspector Jitumoni Kalita of Orang police station.

Police said that the deceased appeared to be a healthy and well-built man, aged between 35 and 37 years, with a fair complexion. The body was found completely unclothed.

The police have urged anyone who may be able to identify the deceased or provide relevant information to contact Orang police station at 7002098862 or visit the mortuary at Udalguri Civil Hospital within 72 hours.

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