Assam: Mission Bashundhara 2.0 Empowers Khilonjiya People with Land Rights; Minister Barua Distributes 8,039 Land Pattas

GUWAHATI: Jayanta Malla Barua, Minister in charge of Public Health, Fisheries, and Tourism, made a big leap in helping people and making sure land is given fairly. He led the way in passing out land rights to 8,039 people in Assam under a project named Mission Bashundhara 2.0. This was done at a special event at Nagaon Hajowa Pathar Auditorium in Naharkatia - a place where 3,757 people from Duliajan and 4,282 people from Naharkatia got their land rights.
Minister Barua expressed his thanks to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for steering the ship. He spoke about how giving land rights can improve a lot of things for the local Khilonjiya people. Aside from solving land issues, it can also make society more even-prospect and create a better future for Assam's people.
Looking to the future, Minister Barua shared the next step: Mission Bashundhara 3.0. This will bring better services and solutions to address land problems and help to raise money for other improvements. He is optimistic about what can be achieved together, especially with the role of digital collaborations, to make Bashundhara 3.0 a big hit.
A host of respected personalities attended the distribution event including India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, Naha' MLA Taranga Gogoi, and local bigwigs. The program marked a crucial step forward in the ongoing journey.
Also, at the same time, another ceremony was happening at Bihutali Auditorium in Duliajan. Local important people were there. The main idea was about doing more to help the community by making sure people have rights to their land and helping the area grow.
As Mission Bashundhara 1.0 and 2.0 worked well, now we are ready for new ideas in Mission Bashundhara 3.0. This can help Assam keep getting better. Minister Barua wants to use computers and technology to make the government better and help everyone's lives get better.
