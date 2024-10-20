Assam: Mission Basundhara 3.0 To Launch Today With Additional Services

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 today. This will mark a significant stride towards conferring land rights to the indigenous people of the state.
The first two edition of this flagship scheme turned out to be a success as over 10 lakh individuals benefited from it. The third phase is expected to further expand land reforms.
Besides reconsidering pending applications from earlier phases, Mission Basundhara 3.0 will also focus on granting land pattas to social and religious institutions such as Mandirs, Naamghars, schools, and crematoriums.
Moreover, the initiative will address issues faced by residents living in the hilly areas of Guwahati by providing reduced premium rates for land pattas.
In addition to it, digitalization services will be introduced in order to ensure a seamless process when it comes to land settlement for non-individual juridical entities and reclassification processes.
ALSO READ: Assam Police Constable Takes His Own Life By Shooting Himself With Service Revolver In Silchar
ALSO WATCH: