Assam: Mission Basundhara 3.0 To Launch Today With Additional Services

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 today. This will mark a significant stride towards conferring land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

The first two edition of this flagship scheme turned out to be a success as over 10 lakh individuals benefited from it. The third phase is expected to further expand land reforms.

Besides reconsidering pending applications from earlier phases, Mission Basundhara 3.0 will also focus on granting land pattas to social and religious institutions such as Mandirs, Naamghars, schools, and crematoriums.