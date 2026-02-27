Assam: MLA Mrinal Saikia explores Nambor and Bijuli forests in search of owls

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Mrinal Saikia, MLA of the Khumtai constituency, who has long been working in the fields of nature, environment, and rural tourism, and has drawn the attention of conscious citizens, was this time seen in the forests at night in search of owls.

On Wednesday, under the initiative of the 'Life, Nature Camp' organized by Golaghat Devaraj Roy College, the MLA led a special programme along with students from eight schools to search for owls.

With the objective of introducing these students to nature and the environment and imparting knowledge about conservation, this special initiative was undertaken.

At the newly-developed eco-rural tourism site at Letekubasti on the banks of the Doyang river in Bijuli forest, Golaghat, the team led by MLA Mrinal Saikia, along with the students, explored Nambor and Bijuli forest areas at night through eco-camping activities. They conducted studies on nature and wildlife, especially focusing on the lifestyle of owls.

Additionally, trainers from the 'Life, Nature Camp' delivered special sessions on the environment and wildlife of both forest areas.

Also read: Pijush Hazarika Lays Nambor Tourism Route Foundation