Assam: MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated a Herbal Garden and Medicinal Park

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: On the occasion of Territorial Army Day, a Herbal Garden and Medicinal Park was inaugurated by Padma Hazarika, MLA of Naduar constituency, near Nameri Forest on Thursday, informed a press release. The initiative has been developed by the 134 Ecological Task Force (Territorial Army), Assam, under the scheme of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

The newly-established Herbal Garden and Medicinal Park houses over 300 species of endemic and medicinally important plants, symbolizing a remarkable step towards environmental conservation and the promotion of traditional Indian systems of medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Hazarika commended the sustained efforts of the 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF) which has been actively engaged in large-scale afforestation and ecological restoration across Assam for the past 18 years.

The event also highlighted the relevance of the Ecological Task Force’s mission in present times—where climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and medicinal plant conservation have become national priorities.

