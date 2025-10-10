Government decision to utilize tea garden land for other purposes criticized

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: “As long as BJP regime is in power, the tea industry will remain to be jolted,” alleged Raju Sahu, the ACMS General Secretary, Panitola branch, and former Chabua MLA. He demanded that export of tea from Kenya and Bangladesh be halted to make the tea industry in Assam sustainable.

In a press meet at Tinsukia Press Club on Thursday, Sahu strongly criticized the government’s decision to utilise 10 percent of tea garden land for other purposes without consulting the stakeholders. He said that this policy paved the way for garden management to invest into non-tea sectors.

Terming BJP a deceptive party that once promised to uplift tea garden communities, Sahu further added that a section of BJP leaders were allegedly encouraging export of tea from Kenya and Bangladesh in exchange of hefty commissions.

Sahu claimed that some grassroot BJP workers had raised slogans against their own party in context of their ST demand recently, contending that this was due to frustration among tea garden communities. He wondered why the ST status had not been granted to the resident tea communities of Assam at a time when their counterparts from Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh had been granted the same.

Also Read: Assam: Hatighuli MV School Hosts Interaction MEET with Meritorious Students

Also Watch;