Assam: MLA Padma Hazarika Mesmerizes Audience with Stellar Performance in Play, 'Bhogjora'

JAMUGURIHAT: MLA Padma Hazarika surprised everyone by showing his acting talent at a popular play called "Bhogjora." He did great acting at Bapuji Bhavan Natya Samaj. He played the character of Lakhi Singha very well, just like an experienced actor.
Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan and Bhavani Bhuyan directed the play that was written by Natasurya Phani Sharma. The audience enjoyed the whole show tremendously. Mridula Barua, a famous Assamese film actress, started the play and admired Padma Hazarika for his brilliant acting.
MLA Padma Hazarika played the role of Lakhi Singha very effectively. He captured everyone's attention with his great dialogue delivery. One of the best parts was when Hazarika said, "Rangkali, who painted the lime in my Bhogjora," just like the character Brajkanth. Everyone found it very real.
MLA Padma Hazarika was happy to be back on stage after 20 years with the play "Bhogjora" at Bapuji Bhavan in Jamugurihat. The audience loved it so much that Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj arranged two more shows at night. This shows how much everyone liked both the play and Hazarika's awesome performance.
People loved the interactions between the characters. Padma Hazarika's emotional performance added to this effect. It was so powerful that Mridula Barua, an expert in the field, was swept away by the MLA's surprising acting skills.
MLA Padma Hazarika's step into theater was a huge hit. It left a lasting expression on Jamugurihat's cultural scene. Two extra nighttime shows not only showed the play's classic appeal, but also Hazarika's ability to move from politics to acting. This earned him praise as a talented public figure.
