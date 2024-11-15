Assam: MLA Prasanta Phukan Participates in Public Welfare Programmes in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh MLA Prashant Phukan visited DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh on Thursday and participated in a number of public welfare programmes. Phukan donated a sanitary pad vending machine to the college from the MLA’s grant fund and also attended the inauguration ceremony.

On the same day, the foundation stone of the vermicompost project donated by alumnus and Principal i/c of the College Sailen Gogoi at the college campus was inaugurated by Prasanta Phukan.

This project would be completed with the financial aid of the Principal I/c of the college Sailen Gogoi. MLA Phukan had also inaugurated the new building of the college on the completion of floor tiles in the teachers’ lounge, porch and women’s dressing room with the joint financial assistance of Sailen Gogoi Principal i/c and also an alumnus and alumnus Keshav Das.

In his inaugural address, Phukan appreciated the contribution of the alumni in the overall development of the college and said that they would be an excellent example for future generation.

President of the governing body Gopal Chandra Sharma appreciated the contribution of MLA Phukan who is also an alumnus of the college.

The members of governing body, teaching and non teaching staff of the college, a number of journalists from Dibrugarh, NSS volunteers and members of students union were present in the programme.

