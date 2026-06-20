Assam: MLA Rupesh Gowala inaugurated New Facilities at Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed kitchen shed, a library, and two toilet blocks at Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya (DBV). The facilities were built with Samagra Shiksha Assam funding. Addressing the students on the occasion, MLA Rupesh Gowala urged them to focus on education and academic excellence for building a bright future. He emphasised the importance of sincere study and dedication in shaping successful careers and responsible citizenship.

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