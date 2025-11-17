MLA Rupesh Gowala launches major infrastructure projects in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In a significant boost to infrastructure development, Assam Cabinet Minister and Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala on Sunday performed the bhumi pujan for multiple major projects across the Doomdooma assembly constituency.

One of the flagship projects launched is the construction of an RCC bridge over the Doomdooma river on Old AT Road, along with the reconstruction of the road itself. The project, taken up under the STBR/SOPD-G/Doomdooma-01 scheme, involves an estimated investment of around Rs 8 crore.

Responding to the long-standing issues of erosion and flood damage faced by several wards of Doomdooma town, the minister also performed the bhumi pujan of a large-scale flood and erosion protection project. The scheme titled ‘Flood and erosion protection measures to protect Doomdooma town and it’s adjoining areas,’ to be executed under the SOPD-G fund for 2024–25 at a cost of Rs 2,459 lakh, aims to safeguard vulnerable areas along the Doomdooma river. In addition, Gowala launched another erosion-control project to protect the Dighaltarrang tea estate area from the advancing Dibru river. The foundation stones of these projects were earlier laid by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during his recent visit to Doomdooma.

In a development of emotional significance, the minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed RCC building of Maniram Dewan Primary School at No. 8, Sookreting, the school where he studied as a child. Speaking at the ceremony, Gowala said that the completion of these projects would mark ‘a new chapter in the development journey of Doomdooma.’ Doomdooma Municipal Board Chairperson Kanta Bhattacharjee, ward commissioners, officials of the Public Works and Water Resources Departments, along with a large gathering of residents, attended the event.

