Assam: MLA Suren Phukan Calls News of Him Leaving BJP as Fake

Digboi: After the news regarding Member of Legislative Assembly Suren Phukan's planning to resign from his party made rounds, he declined such speculations calling them mere rumours and saying that he is not leaving his party.

Member of the Legislative Assembly of Assam for the Digboi constituency, Suren Phukan stated that the news about his party is entirely fake and baseless. Suren Phukan also made it clear that there is no question of him leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the Indian National Congress. He also called the rumours nothing more than propaganda against him.

Suren Phukan also declared that the claims about two Members of the Legislative Assembly from the Sadiya and Digboi constituencies joining the Congress are entirely fake and part of an elaborate conspiracy by the opposition.

"I have no intention of leaving the BJP; I am, and will always be, a committed member of the party. This is merely an opposition conspiracy aimed at undermining the morale of our party workers," said the Member of the Legislative Assembly, Suren Phukan.

Previously also, Suren Phukan told the reporters that one of the former Panchayat presidents of Kailaspur was asked during one of the recent meetings to explain the cause of the worst performance of the panchayat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. According to the legislator, of the 6 panchayats in the Mandal, the Kailaspur GP yielded the least votes. Moreover, he was allegedly involved in usurping the PDS rice meant for the beneficiaries which had maligned the reputation of the party resulting subsequently in securing the least votes.

“I had held him accountable and advised him to work for the party in a true spirit, this was my blunder I suppose which must have annoyed him. Because he wanted to become the Mandal President again but people’s mandate and party decision thwarted his desire, he has now started working against me causing internal bickering within the house,” Phukan said.