Assam: MLA Tankeswar Rabha Launches Reconstruction of 5 Key Roads in Dudhnoi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The reconstruction of five important roads under the Chief Minister’s Road Renovation Scheme (SOPD-G) of the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Assam, was formally launched on Tuesday by Tankeswar Rabha, MLA in the Dudhnoi Legislative Assembly Constituency. The projects are being implemented with funds allocated for the 2025–26 financial year.

The inauguration began with the ceremonial launch of the reconstruction work of the road connecting National Highway-17 at Jyotigaon to Kothakuthi village. This was followed by the launch of the reconstruction of the road from National Highway-17 at Daranggiri to Kharkhuta.

The other projects inaugurated include the reconstruction of the road from D.N. Crossing, Bangalpara to Chhechapani, the road from National Highway-17 at Daranggiri to Dinananda Shanti Ashram, and the road from College Road on State Highway-46 at Dudhnoi to Shialmari village. The inauguration programmes were attended by Phanindra Rabha, Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) along with representatives of various community organisations and local residents.

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