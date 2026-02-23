RHJF to play key role in upcoming Assembly election: Tankeswar Rabha

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: As the state gears up for the Assembly election, political activity has intensified across Assam. The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area, stretching from South Kamrup to Goalpara district, is witnessing heightened engagement, with the Rabha Hasong Joint Forum (RHJF) emerging as a significant player.

Speaking to the press in Boko on Sunday, Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the RHAC, asserted that the Joint Forum would play an active and decisive role in the four Assembly constituencies within the Rabha Hasong region. He remarked that the exact nature of the Forum’s participation will be revealed in due course.

Alongside political discussions, Rabha inaugurated several development projects funded by the council. He highlighted that works worth Rs 70 crore are currently underway for the welfare of the people. However, he stressed that if the council were included under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and granted Rs 300 crore by the Centre, it would enable comprehensive development for all communities residing in the RHAC area. Rabha emphasized that such support would benefit nearly seven lakh residents by addressing long-standing issues of connectivity and infrastructure.

On Sunday, RHAC Chairman Sonaram Rabha and CEM Tankeswar Rabha separately inaugurated multiple schemes in Hahim and Jongakhuli council constituencies. In Hahim, a permanent cultural stage at Chakabaha village was opened, constructed at a cost of around Rs 6 lakh from the 2024–25 budget. Additionally, a permanent community hall at Mouman village and a women’s welfare building at Haldhipara were inaugurated, each built with an expenditure of approximately Rs 10 lakh.

In Jongakhuli constituency, a landmark achievement was the inauguration of the permanent Langkona–Dakhilipara connecting culvert near Boko. Built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh from the 2023–24 budget, this culvert marks a crucial step in improving local connectivity, coming 78 years after India’s independence. Local residents expressed relief, noting that the absence of such infrastructure had caused immense hardship for decades.

The event was attended by several Executive Members of the RHAC, including Arjun Chettri, Ramakanta Rabha, and Aditya Rabha, along with prominent local citizens. Addressing the gathering, Arjun Chettri stated that the culvert has brought much-needed respite to the people of the region.

Later, Tankeswar Rabha inaugurated the permanent Namghar building of the Lakshmi Mandir at Dakhilipara and interacted with villagers on various issues. He reiterated that connectivity was the backbone of development and assured that the council would construct a permanent road linking the village. Expressing regret, he noted that despite its proximity to Boko, the area had been neglected by successive legislators, leaving it underdeveloped.

This blend of political mobilization and developmental initiatives underscores the growing importance of the Rabha Hasong region in Assam’s electoral and socio-economic landscape.

