Assam Floods: Assessment of Damage for Flood Rehabilitation Grants Begins

Death toll in floods reaches 100

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Officials began assessing the damage to property caused by the recent devastating floods today, and this assessment will continue until August 30, 2026. The Assam government will provide rehabilitation grants to the flood-affected people on the basis of the assessment report.

The assessment is being done through a mobile app, on the basis of a door-to-door survey. The government has termed the survey ‘Assam Flood 2026-Rapid Assessment Survey of Flood Damages for Post-Disaster Needs Assessment’ (PDNA). The district administrations concerned have engaged teachers to carry out the survey, which is being done in digital mode in the state for the first time.

Ministers Bimal Borah and Keshab Mahanta are overseeing the survey in different flood-affected areas. Talking to the media, Bimal Borah said, “The rehabilitation assessment started today. The Chief Minister has issued directions to the officials on how to conduct the assessment. Yesterday, teachers were entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the survey. The government’s objective is to ensure maximum rehabilitation grants to the flood-affected. For a fully damaged or severely damaged house, the grant will be Rs 1.20 lakh. There is also a provision for a grant for damaged cattle sheds. For a cow, the grant will be Rs 37,500; for damaged looms, the grant will be Rs 5,000. Rs 4,000 will be provided for goats and pigs and Rs 100 for every chicken or duck. Affected families are bound to get at least Rs 1.78 lakh, with the grant likely to go up to Rs 3.50 lakh and more. The assessment of damage to paddy fields will be done later.”

Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “The assessment will be conducted until August 30, 2026. The government will extend all possible help to the flood-affected people.”

Meanwhile, the Dhansiri River is still flowing above the danger level. Some other rivers with a rising trend are Jia Bharali, Kopili, Manas, Beki, Gaurang and Sankosh.

As per the latest flood bulletin of ASDMA, two persons were confirmed dead today, one in the Golaghat and the other in the Karbi Anglong district. With the two deaths in this flood season, the death toll has now reached 100.

To date, 456 villages in 10 districts are still affected by floods. The districts are Golaghat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, Nagaon, and Biswanath.

Also Read: Assam Flood: Samay Raina Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM’s Flood Relief Fund