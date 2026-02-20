Assam: Mobile awareness van launched in Baksa for child protection

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A 90-day Mobile Awareness Van campaign under the initiative "Xurashita Shaisab, Sunali Axom" was launched on Thursday in Baksa district to promote child protection and work towards a Baal Vivah Mukta Bharat. The campaign is being organized by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Baksa, in collaboration with ACRD NGO, with the objective of spreading awareness about child rights, preventing child marriage, and ensuring a safe and happy childhood for every child. The awareness van was flagged off by BTC Executive Member (A&H) Agustus Tigga at the District Centre in Mushalpur, Baksa.

Speaking on the occasion, Tigga emphasized that everyone in society must work together to protect children and prevent child marriage. He also highlighted the importance of organizing awareness programmes in schools so that students understand the harmful effects and legal implications of child marriage, becoming more informed and responsible citizens.

