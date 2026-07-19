Assam: Mobile medical units transform healthcare access for tea tribes in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under the National Health Mission, Assam, have emerged as the most effective mechanism for delivering healthcare services to the tea garden population of Dibrugarh district.

The District Health Department, Dibrugarh, has carved a new identity for the MMUs in the health landscape of the district through consistent efforts, visionary planning, and effective ground-level implementation.

The service has proven to be a boon, particularly for the people residing in remote, border, and tea garden areas of the district.

At present, a total of 21 mobile medical units are operational in the Dibrugarh district.

Out of these, 20 MMUs are exclusively dedicated to serving the 147 tea gardens of the district, while 1 MMU caters to non-tea gardens and other underserved areas. Due to this structured model, the tea garden community is now able to access specialized medical facilities at their doorstep.

Each MMU is equipped with a complete team comprising one medical officer, one GNM nurse, one laboratory technician, one eye assistant, and one pharmacist. Functioning like a “hospital on wheels”, each unit provides OPD consultations and laboratory investigations, including LFT, KFT, CBC, ECG, eye screening and consultation, along with free medicines.

As a result of the strategic planning and monitoring by the District Health Department, Dibrugarh, the MMUs have achieved significant milestones. During the financial year 2024-25, 391,403 people were screened through MMUs. In the subsequent financial year 2025-26, a total of 6300 camps were successfully conducted, benefitting 394,428 people through health screenings.

In the current financial year, from April 2026 to June 2026, 98,503 people have already been screened. Through timely investigations and counselling, early detection and management of several critical illnesses have been ensured. In addition to screening, MMUs also conduct health education, public announcements, and audio-visual awareness campaigns, which have led to a marked increase in health awareness among the public and enhanced trust in government health schemes.

The intervention of MMUs has resulted in positive changes in the areas of maternal and child health, malnutrition, anaemia, and management of non-communicable diseases in the tea garden areas of Dibrugarh district.

The availability of timely treatment and diagnostic facilities has led to a reduction in referral cases and has also eased the burden on district hospitals. Thus, MMUs have not only served as a medium for treatment but have also proved to be a strong pillar for prevention and awareness.

The District Health Society, Dibrugarh, is committed to the vision of “Accessible and Quality Healthcare for All”. The MMUs ensure that no district resident, no matter how remote, is denied healthcare.

“This initiative stands as a living example of the commitment and successful implementation by the Health Department of Dibrugarh. The District Health Society, Dibrugarh, is committed to realising the vision of “accessible and quality healthcare for all. Through MMUs, the department is ensuring that every citizen of the tea garden population, including those in the remote and marginalised areas/villages of the district, has access to healthcare services,” said an official.

Also Read: Mobile Medical Units Bring Quality Healthcare to Remote Communities in Assam