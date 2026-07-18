Mobile Medical Units Bring Quality Healthcare to Remote Communities in Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) service under the National Health Mission, Assam, is playing a pivotal role in delivering quality healthcare services to the doorsteps of people living in the remote, forest, and tea garden areas of Sonitpur district. The initiative aims to bridge gaps in healthcare access by reaching communities where regular health facilities are limited or difficult to access, ensuring equitable and timely delivery of essential health services.

Currently, two Mobile Medical Units are operational in Sonitpur district. Each MMU conducts 25 outreach health camps every month, resulting in a total of 50 camps across the district. These camps are organised in remote villages, tea garden communities, and forest fringe areas according to a fixed monthly schedule, enabling people to receive quality healthcare services close to their homes.

The Mobile Medical Units provide a wide range of healthcare services free of cost. Beyond curative services, the MMU teams actively undertake health awareness and behaviour change communication activities across the district.

Also Read: Nalbari’s Himang Barman qualifies NEET with outstanding performance