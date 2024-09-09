Assam: Mobile science lab van for schools donated at Rowta Jatiya Vidyalaya in Udalguri district

A Correspondent

TANGLA: In a bid to imbibe scientific temperament and promote the essence of science and technology among students, a mobile science lab van, funded by Sewa International, UK, was officially launched at Rowta Jatiya Vidyalaya in Udalguri district recently. The event was presided over by Udalguri District Commissioner, Javir Rahul Suresh. In his address, the District Commissioner commended the efforts of Sewa Bharati Purvanchal, expressing his hope that the mobile science lab would serve as an innovative tool for fostering interest in science among students, making learning more accessible and enjoyable. The event, organized by the Udalguri District Committee of Sewa Bharati Purvanchal, began with a welcome speech delivered by Principal of Rowta Jatiya Vidyalaya, Dipjyoti Nath, which was attended by project coordinator for Sewa Bharati Purvanchal, Sanjib Bista; Udalguri chapter co-ordinate, Bishnu Basumatary, Udalguri chapter President , Lajpat Chouhan among others.

Pertinently, the mobile science lab is set to reach 20 selected upper primary schools, mainly in rural areas of the district. It aims to simplify mathematics practice and hands-on science experiments for students, promoting a more engaging approach to learning.

