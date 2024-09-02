Assam: Mobile theatre season hit by series of mishaps in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about safety protocols in Assam’s mobile theatres, a fireworks explosion during a performance at the Awahan Theatre in Pathsala on Saturday evening left two people injured. The explosion occurred when Assamese actress Prastuti Parashar made an entrance on a bike adorned with fireworks.

Unfortunately, the pyrotechnics malfunctioned, resulting in a fiery blast that caused significant injuries to Jonali Kalita, 36, and Nishant Das, a young man. Both victims were immediately rushed to the Satish Sarma Memorial Hospital in Pathsala for treatment. This is not the first time that such a dangerous incident has occurred in Assam’s mobile theatre groups.

Earlier, a similar mishap took place during a performance of a play titled “Maharaja” at Itihas Theatre in Chenga, Barpeta district. Actor Jatin Bora, performing a daring stunt, fell off a motorcycle during the scene, injuring him and several spectators. In another incident, actress Shyamontika Sharma fell from the stage while dancing during a performance of “Rajpathar Rajkumari” at Rajtilak Theatre in Amayapur, Nalbari. The recurring nature of these accidents has sparked widespread outrage and criticism of the organizers and authorities responsible for ensuring safety at theatrical performances. “It is imperative that authorities take decisive action to prevent such tragedies from happening again,” said an audience.

