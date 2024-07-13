Rajlakshmi Theatre Debuts in Pathsala, Assam, Promises Vibrant Future in Mobile Theatre

Pathsala: A new theatre in the title of ‘Rajlakshmi Theatre’ from Pathsala has started rehearsal programme on Thursday and it was formally declared open by Cabinet minister of Assam Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

He expressed hope that the group will contribute a lot in the field of mobile theatre. The new mobile theatre has been produced by young journalist Dhrubajyoti Talukdar. Rajlakshmi Theatre will play a strong role in the theatre world in the coming days under his leadership, he added.

Popular actor Champak Sarma will work in the theatre as a leading actor.

During the programme Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Mobile theatre is an emotion for Assamese people. Assam’s first mobile theatre was staged in 1963 in Pathsala town. Since then, it has provided employment opportunities to many people of Assam. This industry should live forever. I appreciate Dhrubajoyti Talukdar for his new journey.”

As per reports, The Nataraj Theatre was born in 1963 in this in Pathsala. After the birth of theatre, Aradhana Theatre, Kohinoor Theatre, Awahan Theatre, Rajmukut Theatre and Nayantara Theatre were born. And finally, the Rajlakshmi Theatre made its debut today.

