Assam: Money lenders arrested in Biswanath Chariali

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In alignment with the Government of Assam’s determined vision to eradicate the malpractice of unscrupulous money lending that has long plagued the state, the Biswanath Police Department conducted a significant operation on Tuesday to bring relief to the victims who have been exploited by these illegal activities. Under this initiative, the Biswanath Police successfully apprehended a total of six individuals involved in illicit money lending practices. The operation was a part of our ongoing commitment to uphold the law and protect the citizens from financial exploitation. The individuals arrested in this drive were identified as Naren Das from Rangchali Kaborta under Behali Police Station, Amir Hussain (34) from Ghahi Soipur under Sootea Police Station, Chandra Kharka (56) from No 4 Bhujmari under Sootea Police Station, Habibur Rahman (45) from Nirolabasti, under Gingia Police Station, Siva Singh (55) from Sakumatha, under Helem Police Station and Jagadish Basumatary (53) from No.2 Anandapur under Gohpur Police Station. During the operation, various incriminating documents were seized from the possession of the accused, providing substantial evidence of their illegal activities. The individuals have been forwarded to judicial custody.

