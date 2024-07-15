Assam: Monthly readers’ circle held at Bishnupur, Nagsankar

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The monthly readers’ circle of the Nagsankar branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad was held on Sunday at Bishnupur, Nagsankar, with the president of the Nagsankar branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad, Dulu Gogoi, in the chair. The meeting was attended by a retired professor of Cotton College and an eminent couplet writer, Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta, as a distinguished guest.

A total of seven writers, including Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia, Ashrumani Bora, Niranjan Gogoi, Manoj Bhuyan, Anjan Baskota, Dulu Gogoi, and Bhaskar Saikia, read out their self-composed poems, short stories, essays, etc.

The former secretary of the state committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad, Dharanidhar Das, and the president of the Jamuguri regional committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad, Nagen Bora, forwarded the review of the literary creations. Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta addressed the gathering and briefly stated about Indian literature and the modern trends in poetry. The meeting was also attended by the retired professors of Cotton College, Anupoma Mahanta, Bhaskar Saikia, and Krishna Kumar Bora. All the proceedings of the meeting were conducted by the secretary of the Nagsankar branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad, Anjan Baskota, while Niranjan Gogoi offered a vote of thanks.

