Assam: Virtual Review Held for Mission APSC & UPSC in Kokrajhar

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A virtual review meeting for the ongoing training and mentorship programme under Mission APSC & UPSC was convened by the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar-cum-Director of the Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, in the presence of Resource Persons, Mentors, and officers associated with the Mission on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the regular classes being conducted under the programme and deliberated on key aspects, including academic planning, coordination among mentors, session delivery, syllabus coverage, monitoring of aspirants, and effective implementation of the mentorship framework. District Commissioner Chakravarty stated that the meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment to ensuring structured and quality preparation for the aspirants and to strengthening ongoing academic and mentorship activities under Mission APSC & UPSC.

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