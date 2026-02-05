Assam: Morigaon DC Anamika Tewari Interacts with Players

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari accompanied by DSO Chandan Talukdar on Wednesday visited a camp at the Volleyball Training Center, Dandua, and interacted with the players. The DC inspired the youths to represent the country and also asked them to avail the opportunities provided by the government and bring laurels to the district. The volleyball training camp was jointly organized by the Morigaon District Sports Office and Kuhipat Volleyball Academy here.

