Assam: Morigaon District Imposes Section 144, Bans Gatherings and Weapons to Maintain Public Peace

JAGIROAD: The Morigaon district administration has issued several restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in view of the risk of disturbing public peace and harmony in the district and threatening the lives and property of the people.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Devashish Sharma, prohibits the gathering of five or more people in public places and the carrying of weapons, ammunition and deadly weapons by persons other than paramilitary personnel. In addition, holding meetings or gatherings or processions in public places without permission, using loudspeakers, microphones, etc. without permission and the use of loudspeakers, microphones, etc. from 10 pm to 6 am are prohibited.

According to the directive, posters or banners condemning anyone and provocative slogans that could destroy communal and linguistic harmony are prohibited. It also prohibits the commission by any person in public places of unpleasant or hostile acts against any community, which are likely to hinder religious, linguistic and ethnic harmony. The order was issued with immediate effect, the Morigaon District Information and Public Relations Officer said.

