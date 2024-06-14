Assam News

Assam: Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas Celebrations Set for June 20 in Saragua, Demow

DEMOW: Under the aegis of Assam Silpi Kanan Sivasagar District Committee in Association with the People of Saragua, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas will be organized in Saragua Tinali Rangamancha near Demow on June 20. The preparations for the same is going on in full swing. Different programmes and competitions viz. Drawing Competition, Essay Competition, Rabha Sangeet Competition and Rabha Nitya Competition will be organized on that day. For any queries regarding competitions interested candidates will have to contact the organizers of the programme.

Demow
Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas
Assam Silpi Kanan Sivasagar District Committee

