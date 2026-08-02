Assam: Morigaon District Journalist Association bids farewell to DC Anamika Tewari

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA) bid farewell to the District Commissioner, Anamika Tewari, at her residence on Saturday. DC Anamika Tewari, along with her husband, Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Tewari, welcomed the members of the journalist association. The president and the secretary of the association felicitated both the Additional Chief Secretary and the District Commissioner with a traditional gamusa each. Breakfast was also arranged by the hosts for the journalists.

Also Read: Golaghat: Three Injured in Alleged Forest Department Firing Near Sand Mining Site