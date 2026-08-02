Golaghat: Three Injured in Alleged Forest Department Firing Near Sand Mining Site

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Three youths were injured in an alleged firing by personnel of the Bokial Range Forest Office under Numaligarh in Golaghat district on Friday night, triggering concern in the area.

The injured have been identified as Intajul Ahmed, Bikash Orang, and Bishnu Sahu. According to allegations, the three were shot while visiting the Shyamraipur area along the Doigrung river, where illegal sand mining has reportedly been taking place. They sustained bullet injuries to their hands, back, and legs and are currently undergoing treatment.

It has been reported that Intajul Ahmed had submitted a complaint to the Golaghat District Forest Department on Thursday regarding the alleged illegal sand mining in the Sundarpur and Shyamraipur areas. The allegation is that on Friday night, while he and his two companions went to inspect the site, a team from the Bokial Range Forest Office opened fire on them without warning.

Illegal sand mining has reportedly continued in the Shyamraipur and Sundarpur areas for a long time. The incident has raised serious questions and sparked concern among locals. However, the Forest Department has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations.

Also Read: Assam: One-Horned Rhino Found Dead in Orang National Park