Assam: Morigaon district transport officer visits brick kilns in Neli, Sitajakhla and other areas of Morigaon

Morigaon: Morigaon district transport officer on Wednesday conducted a search operation in the brick kilns. The DTO checked the documents of vehicles used in brick kilns in Neli, Sitajakhla and other areas of the district. The team, led by District Transport Officer Arun Bora, visited several brick kilns and checked the documents of JCBs, dumpers and other vehicles. The owners of vehicles who have failed to pay vehicle taxes have been directed to pay the taxes as soon as possible. The District Transport Officer has also directed the renewal of expired documents. The District Transport Officer said legal action will be taken against such vehicles and owners if they do not have proper documents or do not renew expired documents. He said the raid would be conducted in all brick kilns in the district in the future. He said it is an offence to drive a vehicle without valid documents and urged people to renew their documents while there is time.

