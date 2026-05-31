Assam: Morigaon DRSC reviews SC road safety directives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Morigaon, under the chairpersonship of District Commissioner Anamika Tewari. At the outset, the Member Secretary reviewed the compliance status of decisions taken during the previous DRSC meeting and briefed members on ongoing road safety initiatives across the district.

A major agenda of the meeting was the implementation of recent directions issued by the Supreme Court of India to improve safety on National Highways and reduce road accidents. Secretary, DLSA, Kumari Aarti explained the directives and stressed the need for strict compliance by all concerned agencies.

The committee discussed measures such as the prohibition of parking heavy and commercial vehicles on highway carriageways, strengthening surveillance through Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), GPS-based monitoring, e-challan systems, and regular patrolling. Discussions also focused on removing encroachments along National Highways, identifying accident-prone blackspots, and developing truck lay-bys and wayside amenities.

The District Commissioner directed all departments to coordinate effectively and ensure timely implementation of the Supreme Court's road safety directives.

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