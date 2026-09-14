Assam: Morigaon Kabi Sanmilan celebrates 10th foundation day

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MORIGAON: On the occasion of its 10th foundation day, the Morigaon Zila Kabi Sanmilan celebrated the occasion by organising a multilingual poetry recitation programme at Nipun Deka Smriti Bhawan today.

The president of the organisation, Bhaben Ch. Nath, inaugurated the programme by hoisting the organisation’s flag. The founder president of the Morigaon Zila Kabi Sanmilan, Ashok Deka, lit the ceremonial lamp.

Thereafter, the multilingual poetry recitation programme began under the chairmanship of former president of MZKS, Abul Hasem Aal Aman.

Speaking on the occasion, former president of MZKS Anirudha Deka said that poets have a social responsibility and must highlight every issue through their poetry. The secretary of Sadou Asom Kabi Sanmelan, Krishna Daimari, attended the programme as the chief guest.

The event was attended by Central Executive Member of Sadou Assam Kabi Sammelan Madhav Chandra Deka; vice-presidents of Morigaon District Kabi Sammelan Jagdish Nath, Pratibha Deoraja and Nilkant Nath; and Anup Kumar Das, Manoj Kumar Deorja, Rupant Senapati, Anindita Baroua, Deepika Deka, Chumi Kapahera, Dr Rayjit Kalita, Krishnalal Sharma, Manju Sharma, Rinku Biswas, Prabir Bhowmik and Krishna Daimari.

During the programme, Dr Subhankar Deka was honoured by the district poets’ body.

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