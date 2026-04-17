‘Bohagi Olog’ held by Nazira Kabi Sanmilan in Nazira; five seniors felicitated

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira branch of the Sadou Asom Kabi Sanmilan, recognized as one of its most prominent units, organized its annual ‘Bohagi Olog’ programme on the occasion of the first day of Bohag (Assamese New Year).

Continuing its tradition, the organization honoured five distinguished senior citizens from Nazira sub-division who have made notable contributions to society, literature, and culture.

The honourees included retired teacher and cultural figure Keshram Gogoi of Geleki, retired teacher, social worker, and organizer Lalit Chandra Dutta of Namati, dedicated member of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Mahendra Gogoi of Amolapatty, Nazira, retired teacher, writer, and social worker Anima Rajkhowa of Simaluguri, and prominent journalist, writer, and social organizer Bulu Chetia of Panibil, Longkak.

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