Assam: Morigaon wins state award for excellence in HPV vaccination

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Morigaon, has been awarded for its outstanding performance in the HPV Vaccination Campaign and Routine Immunisation during the two-day state-level Review-cum-Orientation Meeting on HPV Vaccination Campaign and Routine Immunisation, held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati from September 28 to 29. The district achieved 100 per cent HPV vaccination coverage, a milestone attributed to effective planning, coordination and teamwork. The award was presented in the presence of Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal.

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