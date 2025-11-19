Assam: Mother, daughter found dead after house fire in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A disturbing incident occurred near ONGC Colony in Sivasagar on Monday night, where a mother and daughter reportedly died by suicide after allegedly setting their house on fire.

The deceased have been identified as Rupa Borgohain and her daughter Upasana Borgohain, a married TET-qualified teacher. A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the house, indicating their intent.

According to sources, Upasana Borgohain was married to Bidyut Nath of Charing Hafaluting, Sivasagar. It has also come to light that Upasana and her husband had earlier attempted suicide on May 10, 2024, during an incident in which both the husband and wife reportedly jumped off a two-storey building following a dispute in Demow.

Also Read: Guwahati Fire: Couple Dies in Bharalumukh Gas Leak Blaze