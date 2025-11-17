Guwahati: Fire at Bharalumukh claims couple’s lives; child survives

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire at Bharalumukh in Guwahati on Sunday morning claimed the lives of a couple, Debabrat (Dev) Choudhury and Pompi Choudhury, leaving the neighbourhood in shock. The incident occurred on the third floor of the Sub-Post Office building near Railway Gate No. 8, when the family had been preparing for their daughter Pranavi’s birthday celebration.

According to officials, a gas cylinder leak in the kitchen triggered the tragedy and rapidly escalated into a raging fire.

The couple, severely burnt, succumbed to their injuries before rescuers could reach them. Their daughter survived because she had stepped out to a neighbour’s house minutes before the incident.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud blast, followed by thick smoke engulfing the building. Fire officials confirmed that they received the alert at around 10:10 am. As per initial reports, it took three hours for eight fire tenders to bring the fire under control.

In his attempt to help the family, the building’s landlord, Bimal Sharma, suffered injuries after falling from the third floor. An uncle of the child also sustained minor burns while trying to rescue the Choudhurys. Both injured individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

A senior officer from Bharalumukh Police Station said the fire intensified when Pompi Choudhury attempted to douse the flames using a cloth, causing the blaze to spread faster. Residents of nearby buildings quickly cordoned off the area as firefighters carried out rescue operations.

