Assam: Mother kills 3 infant children in Silchar

A Correspondent

Silchar: In a bizarre incident, a mother stabbed her three infant children to death. The incident happened Dolugang village under Harinagar GP in Ramakrishna Nagar on Sunday morning. Sources said, Shahena Afroze, wife of one Shafique Uddin killed her three infant children with a sharpened dagger and attacked her sister Sharmin Begum in a feat of rage. Shafique was out in his work. Some local children who were playing there saw Shahena stabbing her children with the dagger. They ran away from the spot and informed the villagers who rushed to the residence of Shafique only to find the bodies of the infants in a pool of blood while Sharmin was bleeding profusely. Shahena locked herself in a room. The cause of her brutality was yet to be ascertained.

