Assam: Mother kills her 40-day-old daughter over financial problems

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: At a time when the government has introduced various schemes to provide quality education for girls under the slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,’ a heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Barpeta Road in lower Assam, where a mother allegedly killed her 40-day-old daughter.

As per the report, the accused, identified as Nazmina Khatun, is a resident of the Dhupguri area of Barpeta Road. She killed her daughter due to financial problems. As per sources, the mother allegedly killed the newborn by throwing her into a nearby pond. She threw it while the baby was sleeping.

Following the incident, Simlaguri police reached the scene and arrested the mother. Information received indicates that the mother took this extreme step due to poverty.

After being interrogated, the mother confessed to her crime.

Speaking to the media, her husband, Abdul Aziz, said that she might kill her daughter due to financial problems and demanded strict action against her.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

