Assam: mother- son duo killed in a tragic road accident at Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: The stretch of NH 15 at Mangaldai, transforming into a killer highway, has taken the lives of a mother- son duo in a tragic road accident on the night of January 23. The deceased has been identified as Juri Barua Saikia and her only son Parag Jyoti Saikia of Upahupara Mangala Nagar near Mangaldai College. The accident took place at about 11 pm. According to the Police, the mother and son were returning from Sipajhar on the Scooty bearing number AS 13G 9752 and while they reached Industry Chowk of Mangaldai, a speeding Guwahati bound truck bearing registration number AS 09AC 0105 ran over them causing serious injuries to both the mother and son. Though the police with the help of the people of the locality immediately shifted them to Mangaldai Civil Hospital but only to be declared as brought dead by the attending doctors.

The ill-fated mother Juri Saikia Barua on September unfortunately lost her husband. Advocate and Assistant Public Prosecutor of Mangaldai Court Karabi Jyoti Saikia, the only daughter of Juri Saikia Barua and son-in-law Mukut Moni Nath performed the last rites as per the vedic rituals at the public crematorium at Upahupara in presence of a large number of mourners.

