Assam Movement activist Dharma Kanta Sarma passes away in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Dharma Kanta Sharma (65 years), an active worker of the Assam Movement, former treasurer of the AGP Darrang District Committee, who also held various positions in the All Darrang District Students' Union, is no more. Suffering from various ailments and under medical care, he passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. His death has cast a shadow of grief over the entire Darrang district.

According to available information, Dharma Kanta Sharma was born in Lakshmipur in Darrang district and later settled permanently in Shantipara of Ward No. 1 of Mangaldai town. He was the former cultural secretary and former general secretary of the Deomornoi Anchalik Students' Union, former secretary of the Mangaldai College Students' Union (1983-1984), and was associated with various organisations and institutions of Darrang district. He was also a social worker and rendered his sincere service as the honorary Deputy Adviser of Assam Village Defence Organisation.

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